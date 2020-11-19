Sei Investments Co. Has $19.09 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Allegion worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.