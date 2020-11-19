Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $448,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $176.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $184.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.01.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

