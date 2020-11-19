Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $359.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -198.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $395.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,784. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jyske Bank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

