Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in Cerner by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CERN opened at $72.92 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

