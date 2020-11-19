Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,031. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $204.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

