Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after acquiring an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

