Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of The Western Union worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 493,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

