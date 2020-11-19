Sei Investments Co. Purchases 37,190 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Ameren worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

