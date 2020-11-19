Sei Investments Co. Purchases 76,090 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

