Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

