Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.68% of Merit Medical Systems worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMSI opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

