Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 27.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,482,291.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $662,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,301,366 shares of company stock valued at $183,541,953 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

PINS stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

