Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in IDEX by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

