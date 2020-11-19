Sei Investments Co. Sells 117,514 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,514 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $2,302,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at $164,408,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,166.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $5,161,694. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

