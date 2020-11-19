Sei Investments Co. Sells 125,811 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,811 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

