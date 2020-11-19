Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,668 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after acquiring an additional 432,559 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

