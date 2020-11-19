Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,261 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Zscaler worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after buying an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -152.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,929,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Insiders have sold a total of 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

