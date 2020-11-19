Sei Investments Co. Sells 767 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

