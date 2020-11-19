Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,446 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

