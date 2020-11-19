Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,427,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AptarGroup by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after buying an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $126.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.