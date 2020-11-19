Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.35

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 61500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.81.

About Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.