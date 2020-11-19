Short Interest in Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) Decreases By 24.3%

Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graña y Montero S.A.A. stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graña y Montero S.A.A. were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRAM opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Graña y Montero S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Graña y Montero S.A.A. Company Profile

GraÃ±a y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

