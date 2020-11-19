Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Expands By 40.5%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.0 days.

JGHAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

JGHAF stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

