Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Decreases By 23.8%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 701,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.