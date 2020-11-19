Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Decreases By 24.3%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 242.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

MCN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

