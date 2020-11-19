Short Interest in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expands By 40.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MRUS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $424.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 201,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 146,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

