Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Rises By 127.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NM opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22). Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

