Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Decreases By 24.3%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

