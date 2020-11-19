Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Drops By 24.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

