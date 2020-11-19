Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Rises By 42.2%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 295,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 576.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 307,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unifi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

