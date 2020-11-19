Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SXYAY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. Sika has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

