Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.81

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 8410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

The company has a market cap of $546.12 million and a PE ratio of 27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other news, EVP Son-Jai Paik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

