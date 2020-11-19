Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Steven T. Romick acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $29,924.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,447.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,977.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,542 shares of company stock worth $497,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 271.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 483,823 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 159.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth about $556,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

