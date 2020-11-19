Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 234652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI.V) (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

