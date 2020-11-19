Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 148,500 shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$49,405.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,163,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,050,494.31. Insiders sold 301,500 shares of company stock worth $75,657 over the last ninety days.

About Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

