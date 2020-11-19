Stephen Ritter Sells 19,873 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 19,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $261,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 165,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen Ritter sold 12,386 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $152,595.52.

Shares of MITK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $499.17 million, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MITK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

