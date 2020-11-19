Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Update

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.