Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tupperware Brands Call Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 3,883 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.