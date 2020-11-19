StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.72

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 24843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 74.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.