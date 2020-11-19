Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Trading Up 28%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) rose 28% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 338,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 82,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

