Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 484,534 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

