Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

