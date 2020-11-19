SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $552,000.00 and a PE ratio of -9.62.

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

