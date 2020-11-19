Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.37

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 4933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 400,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,701 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,083 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.