Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.07.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.