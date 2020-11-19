Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $408.09

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $408.09, but opened at $459.20. Tesla shares last traded at $455.88, with a volume of 788,197 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,114 shares of company stock worth $56,932,654. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.