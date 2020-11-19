The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Financial Analysis

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Sysco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% Sysco 0.41% 50.53% 5.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Sysco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.70 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.21 Sysco $52.89 billion 0.69 $215.48 million $2.01 35.66

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water. The Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysco has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Alkaline Water and Sysco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sysco 0 4 8 0 2.67

The Alkaline Water currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Sysco has a consensus target price of $76.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given The Alkaline Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than Sysco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sysco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sysco beats The Alkaline Water on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

