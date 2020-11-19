The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

