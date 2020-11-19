The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.