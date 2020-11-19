The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

